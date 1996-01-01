The blood plays an important role in removing heat from the body by bringing this energy directly to the surface where it can radiate away. Nevertheless, this heat must still travel through the skin before it can radiate away. Assume that the blood is brought to the bottom layer of skin at 37.0°C and that the outer surface of the skin is at 30.0°C. Skin varies in thickness from 0.50 mm to a few millimeters on the palms and soles, so assume an average thickness of 0.75 mm. A 165-lb, 6-ft-tall person has a surface area of about 2.0 m2 and loses heat at a net rate of 75 W while resting. On the basis of our assumptions, what is the thermal conductivity of this person's skin?