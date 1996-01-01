Heat Transfer Practice Problems

A food container has a total area of 0.242 m2. A warm liquid at 42°C is placed in the container. The temperature of the outer wall after thermal equilibrium has been established is found to be 35°C. The container loses heat to the surroundings at a rate of 2.4 mm. The container loses heat to the surroundings at a rate of 191 W. Using this data, determine the thermal conductivity of the material making the container.