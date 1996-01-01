Converting Between Linear & Rotational Practice Problems
A cyclone used for roof ventilation has a diameter of 60.0 cm. Suppose the cyclone has a steady angular acceleration of 0.200 rev/s2. At t= 0, the cyclone has an angular velocity of 0.450 rev/s. At t = 0.800s, determine the tangential speed of a point at the edge of the cyclone.
A sewing machine has a speed of 4600 stitches per minute. A stitch is 2.00 mm, giving a constant linear sewing speed of 9200 mm/min. The sewing machine is performing embroidery on rotating fabric. The pattern of the embroidery is a spiral circle whose radius increases outwards. The inner radius of the pattern is 0.80 cm while the outer radius is 10.0 cm. If the embroidery is completed in 25.0 minutes, determine the average angular acceleration of the fabric for the 25.0-minute period. Take the direction of the angular velocity as the positive direction.
A printing head has a constant linear printing speed of 1.80 m/s. The printing head spins in a circle as it prints a spiral circular pattern on a piece of fabric. The inner radius of the pattern is 22 cm while the outer radius is 145 cm. If the printer takes 42.0 minutes to complete the pattern, what is the length of the printed pattern when stretched in a straight line?
A cogwheel has a diameter of 25.4 cm. Suppose a cogwheel has a steady angular acceleration of 0.320 rev/s2. At t = 0, it has an angular velocity of 0.250 rev/s. Determine the acceleration magnitude of a point at the edge cog of the cogwheel when t = 0.350 s.