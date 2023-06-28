Skip to main content
Physics19. Fluid MechanicsFluid Flow & Continuity Equation
A 2.0 mL syringe has an inner diameter of 6.0 mm, a needle inner diameter of 0.25 mm, and a plunger pad diameter (where you place your finger) of 1.2 cm. A nurse uses the syringe to inject medicine into a patient whose blood pressure is 140/100 . b. The nurse empties the syringe in 2.0 s. What is the flow speed of the medicine through the needle?

