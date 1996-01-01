A soft drink (mostly water) flows in a pipe at a beverage plant with a mass flow rate that would fill 220 0.355-L cans per minute. At point 2 in the pipe, the gauge pressure is 152 kPa and the cross-sectional area is 8.00 cm^2. At point 1, 1.35 m above point 2, the cross-sectional area is 2.00 cm^2. Find the (b) volume flow rate. (c) flow speeds at points 1 and 2.
