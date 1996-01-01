Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Physics19. Fluid MechanicsFluid Flow & Continuity Equation
Problem 12d
Water is flowing in a pipe with a varying cross-sectional area, and at all points the water completely fills the pipe. At point 1 the cross-sectional area of the pipe is 0.070 m^2, and the magnitude of the fluid velocity is 3.50 m/s. (c) Calculate the volume of water discharged from the open end of the pipe in 1.00 hour.

