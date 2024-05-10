(II) One end of a horizontal string is attached to a small-amplitude mechanical 60.0-Hz oscillator. The string’s mass per unit length is 3.9 x 10⁻ ⁴ kg/m . The string passes over a pulley, a distance ℓ = 1.50 m away, and weights are hung from this end, Fig. 15–38. What mass m must be hung from this end of the string to produce (c) five loops of a standing wave? Assume the string at the oscillator is a node, which is nearly true.

<IMAGE>