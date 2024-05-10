18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
5:39 minutes
Problem 15.53c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) One end of a horizontal string is attached to a small-amplitude mechanical 60.0-Hz oscillator. The string’s mass per unit length is 3.9 x 10⁻ ⁴ kg/m . The string passes over a pulley, a distance ℓ = 1.50 m away, and weights are hung from this end, Fig. 15–38. What mass m must be hung from this end of the string to produce (c) five loops of a standing wave? Assume the string at the oscillator is a node, which is nearly true.
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
15
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 10 videos