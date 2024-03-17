10. Conservation of Energy
(II) A 62-kg trampoline artist jumps upward from the top of a platform with a vertical speed of 4.5 m/s. (b) If the trampoline behaves like a spring of spring constant 5.8 x 10⁴ N/m, how far does he depress it?
<IMAGE>
