FIGURE 10.23 showed the potential-energy curve for the O2 molecule. Consider a molecule with the energy E1 shown in the figure. a. What is the maximum speed of an oxygen atom as it oscillates back and forth? Don't forget that the kinetic energy is the total kinetic energy of the system. The mass of an oxygen atom is 16 u, where 1 u=1 atomic mass unit =1.66×10(to the poer of)−27 kg .