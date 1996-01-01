10. Conservation of Energy
10. Conservation of Energy
Textbook Question
FIGURE 10.23 showed the potential-energy curve for the O2 molecule. Consider a molecule with the energy E1 shown in the figure. a. What is the maximum speed of an oxygen atom as it oscillates back and forth? Don't forget that the kinetic energy is the total kinetic energy of the system. The mass of an oxygen atom is 16 u, where 1 u=1 atomic mass unit =1.66×10(to the poer of)−27 kg .
Textbook Question
The spring shown in FIGURE P10.54 is compressed 50 cm and used to launch a 100 kg physics student. The track is frictionless until it starts up the incline. The student's coefficient of kinetic friction on the 30° incline is 0.15. a. What is the student's speed just after losing contact with the spring?
Textbook Question
Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls. b. A 1.0 kg block and a 2.0 kg block are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. The impact speed of the heavier block, after falling, is 1.8 m/s. From how high did it fall?
Textbook Question
Two blocks with masses mA and mB are connected by a massless string over a massless, frictionless pulley. Block B, which is more massive than block A, is released from height h and falls. a. Write an expression for the speed of the blocks just as block B reaches the ground.
