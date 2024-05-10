18. Waves & Sound
Standing Waves
Problem 15.81b
A transverse wave pulse travels to the right along a string with a speed v = 2.4 m/s . At t = 0 the shape of the pulse is given by the function
D = 4.0m³ / (x² + 2.0m²) ,
where D and x are in meters.
(b) Determine a formula for the wave pulse at any time t assuming there are no frictional losses.
