Hooke's Law Hooke's Law states that the force exerted by a spring is directly proportional to the displacement from its equilibrium position, expressed as F = -kx, where k is the spring constant and x is the displacement. This principle is essential for understanding how springs behave under load and is fundamental in analyzing systems involving springs. Recommended video: Guided course 05:37 05:37 Spring Force (Hooke's Law)

Acceleration Acceleration is defined as the rate of change of velocity of an object with respect to time. In the context of oscillatory motion, the maximum acceleration can be determined using the formula a_max = ω²A, where ω is the angular frequency and A is the amplitude of motion. This concept is crucial for calculating the forces acting on the mass attached to the spring. Recommended video: Guided course 05:47 05:47 Intro to Acceleration