12. Rotational Kinematics
Converting Between Linear & Rotational
Problem 10.5c
(II) The platter of the hard drive of a computer rotates at 7200 rpm (rpm = revolutions per minute = rev/min)
(c) If a single bit requires 0.50 μm of length along the direction of motion, how many bits per second can the writing head write when it is 3.00 cm from the axis?
