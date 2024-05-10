30. Induction and Inductance
Faraday's Law
Problem 29.12
(II) A circular wire loop of radius 𝓇 = 12 cm is in a uniform magnetic field B = 0.400 T with its plane perpendicular to the direction of the field. If the field magnitude begins to decrease at a rate of -0.010 T/s, at what rate should 𝓇 be increasing at this instant so that the induced emf within the loop is zero?
