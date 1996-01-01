32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
Problem 30d
A 2.0 cm×2.0 cm square loop of wire with resistance 0.010 Ω has one edge parallel to a long straight wire. The near edge of the loop is 1.0 cm from the wire. The current in the wire is increasing at the rate of 100 A/s. What is the current in the loop?
