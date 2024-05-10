(II) The area of an elastic circular loop decreases at a constant rate, dA/dt = -3.50 x 10⁻² m²/s. The loop is in a magnetic field B = 0.35 T whose direction is perpendicular to the plane of the loop. At t = 0, the loop has area A = 0.285 m². Determine the induced emf at t = 0, and at t = 2.00 s.