32. Electromagnetic Waves
Intro to Electromagnetic (EM) Waves
Problem 30e
One way to measure the strength of a magnetic field is with a flip coil. Suppose a 200-turn, 4.0-cm-diameter coil with a resistance of 2.0 Ω is connected to a ballistic galvanometer, a device that measures the total charge passing through. The coil is held perpendicular to the field, then quickly flipped 180° so that the opposite side is facing the magnetic field. Afterward, the galvanometer reads 7.5 μC. What is the field strength? Hint: Use I=dq/dt to relate the net change of flux to the amount of charge that flows through the galvanometer.
