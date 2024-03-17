10. Conservation of Energy
Intro to Conservation of Energy
6:53 minutes
Problem 8.36b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
(II) Consider the track shown in Fig. 8–39. The section AB is one quadrant of a circle of radius 2.0 m and is frictionless. B to C is a horizontal span 3.0 m long with a coefficient of kinetic friction μₖ = 0.25 . The section CD under the spring is frictionless. A block of mass 1.0 kg is released from rest at A. After sliding on the track, it compresses the spring by 0.20 m. Determine:
(b) the thermal energy produced as the block slides from B to C ;
<IMAGE>
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:6m
Play a video:
7
views
Was this helpful?
Related Videos
Related Practice
Showing 1 of 15 videos