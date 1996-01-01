Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Physics

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors

20. Heat and Temperature

Temperature

10 videos | 1 question
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Linear Thermal Expansion

9 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Volume Thermal Expansion

10 videos | 1 question
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Moles and Avogadro's Number

9 videos | 4 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Specific Heat & Temperature Changes

9 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Latent Heat & Phase Changes

9 videos | 2 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

Intro to Calorimetry

11 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Calorimetry with Temperature and Phase Changes

9 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes

8 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points

7 videos
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for

Heat Transfer

10 videos | 5 questions
VIDEOS
Previous videos for
Next videos for
PRACTICE

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.