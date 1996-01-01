Learn the toughest concepts covered in Physics with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors
On a very cold day at a temperature of –12°C, a power line made of aluminum between two support towers measures exactly 150.56m. You go out on a hot day and measure the power line to be exactly 150.71m. What is the temperature (in °C) outside? The linear expansion coefficient of aluminum is 2.4×10-5.
A cubic Styrofoam cooler containing ice on a hot day is shown in the following figure. The thickness of each wall of the cooler is 15 mm, with a side length of 1 m. If it is 40°C outside, how long will 2 kg of ice last in the cooler? Assume that during the melting process, the temperature inside the cooler remains at 0°C and that no heat enters from the bottom of the cooler. Note that the latent heat of fusion for water is 334 kJ/kg and the thermal conductivity of Styrofoam is 0.033 W/mK.