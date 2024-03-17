9. Work & Energy
Problem 7.87c
An airplane pilot fell 370 m after jumping from an aircraft without his parachute opening. He landed in a snowbank, creating a crater 1.1 m deep, but survived with only minor injuries. Assuming the pilot’s mass was 82 kg and his terminal velocity was 45 m/s, estimate:
(c) the work done on him by air resistance as he fell. Model him as a particle.
Verified Solution
