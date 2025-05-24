Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rank Sum Rank sum refers to the total of the ranks assigned to a set of observations in a dataset. In statistical analyses, particularly non-parametric tests like the Mann-Whitney U test, the rank sum is used to compare groups by evaluating the order of data rather than their actual values. This method is useful when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests.

Ranking Ranking is the process of ordering data points based on their values, typically from lowest to highest. In the context of heights, each individual is assigned a rank based on their height relative to others in the dataset. Ties in values are usually handled by assigning the average rank to the tied values, ensuring that the ranking reflects the relative positions of all observations.