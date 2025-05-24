Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically1h 45m
- 4. Probability2h 16m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit1h 20m
- 14. ANOVA1h 0m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
2:34 minutes
Problem 13.4.2
Textbook Question
Rank Sum After ranking the combined list of female heights given in Exercise 1, find the sum of the ranks for the ANSUR I sample.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Combine the heights from both groups (ANSUR I sample and the other sample) into a single list. Ensure all values are included and properly recorded.
Step 2: Rank the combined list of heights in ascending order. Assign ranks starting from 1 for the smallest value, and continue sequentially. If there are ties (identical values), assign the average rank to each tied value.
Step 3: Identify the ranks corresponding to the heights from the ANSUR I sample within the combined ranked list.
Step 4: Sum the ranks of the ANSUR I sample by adding together all the ranks identified in the previous step.
Step 5: Verify the sum by double-checking the ranks and ensuring no values were missed or incorrectly added.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Rank Sum
Rank sum refers to the total of the ranks assigned to a set of observations in a dataset. In statistical analyses, particularly non-parametric tests like the Mann-Whitney U test, the rank sum is used to compare groups by evaluating the order of data rather than their actual values. This method is useful when the data does not meet the assumptions of normality required for parametric tests.
Recommended video:
Ranking
Ranking is the process of ordering data points based on their values, typically from lowest to highest. In the context of heights, each individual is assigned a rank based on their height relative to others in the dataset. Ties in values are usually handled by assigning the average rank to the tied values, ensuring that the ranking reflects the relative positions of all observations.
Recommended video:
ANSUR I Sample
The ANSUR I sample refers to a specific dataset collected as part of the Anthropometric Survey of U.S. Army Personnel, which includes measurements such as height. This dataset is often used in statistical analyses to understand physical characteristics of a population. When analyzing the rank sum for this sample, it is important to consider the context of the data and its implications for the population being studied.
Recommended video:
05:11
Sampling Distribution of Sample Proportion
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice