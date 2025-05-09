Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test The Wilcoxon rank-sum test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two independent samples to determine if they come from the same distribution. It ranks all the observations from both groups together and then compares the sum of ranks between the two groups. This test is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality.

Assumptions of the Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test For the Wilcoxon rank-sum test to be valid, certain assumptions must be met: the two samples must be independent, the data should be ordinal or continuous, and the distributions of the two groups should have the same shape. If these assumptions are violated, the results of the test may not be reliable, leading to incorrect conclusions about the differences between the groups.