Table of contents
- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data24m
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs1h 55m
- 3. Describing Data Numerically53m
- 4. Probability1h 29m
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables1h 16m
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables58m
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean1h 3m
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion1h 5m
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample1h 1m
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples2h 8m
- 11. Correlation48m
- 12. Regression1h 4m
9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample
Steps in Hypothesis Testing
3:49 minutes
Problem 13.4.1
Textbook Question
Heights of Females from ANSUR I and ANSUR II Example 1 in this section used samples of heights of males from Data Set 1 “ANSUR I 1988” and Data Set 2 “ANSUR II 2012.” Listed below are samples of heights (mm) of females from those same data sets. Are the requirements for using the Wilcoxon rank-sum test satisfied? Why or why not?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the Wilcoxon rank-sum test requirements. This test is a non-parametric method used to compare two independent samples to determine if their distributions differ. The requirements include: (a) the two samples must be independent, (b) the data must be ordinal, interval, or ratio, and (c) the distributions of the two groups should have similar shapes.
Step 2: Verify independence of samples. The data provided comes from two distinct groups: ANSUR I 1988 and ANSUR II 2012. Since these groups are separate and do not overlap, the independence requirement is satisfied.
Step 3: Check the measurement scale. The heights are measured in millimeters, which is a ratio scale. This satisfies the requirement for the data to be ordinal, interval, or ratio.
Step 4: Assess the shape of the distributions. To determine if the distributions of the two groups have similar shapes, you would typically visualize the data using histograms or boxplots, or calculate measures of skewness. This step requires further analysis of the data distribution.
Step 5: Confirm sample sizes. The Wilcoxon rank-sum test is robust for small to moderate sample sizes. Both groups have sufficient sample sizes (ANSUR I: 10 values, ANSUR II: 10 values), which satisfies this requirement.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:3m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test
The Wilcoxon rank-sum test is a non-parametric statistical test used to compare two independent samples to determine if they come from the same distribution. It ranks all the observations from both groups together and then compares the sum of ranks between the two groups. This test is particularly useful when the data does not meet the assumptions required for parametric tests, such as normality.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:34
Step 2: Calculate Test Statistic
Assumptions of the Wilcoxon Rank-Sum Test
For the Wilcoxon rank-sum test to be valid, certain assumptions must be met: the two samples must be independent, the data should be ordinal or continuous, and the distributions of the two groups should have the same shape. If these assumptions are violated, the results of the test may not be reliable, leading to incorrect conclusions about the differences between the groups.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:46
Step 4: State Conclusion Example 4
Data Distribution
Understanding the distribution of data is crucial in statistics, as it affects the choice of statistical tests. In the context of the Wilcoxon rank-sum test, it is important to assess whether the data from the two groups (ANSUR I and ANSUR II) are similarly shaped. If one group is skewed or has outliers, it may violate the assumptions of the test, necessitating alternative methods for analysis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:39
Visualizing Qualitative vs. Quantitative Data
Watch next
Master Step 1: Write Hypotheses with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice