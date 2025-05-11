One-Sided Confidence Interval A one-sided claim about a population proportion is a claim that the proportion is less than (or greater than) some specific value. Such a claim can be formally addressed using a one-sided confidence interval for p, which can be expressed as p<p+E or p>p-E, where the margin of error E is modified by replacing za/2 with za. (Instead of dividing between two tails of the standard normal distribution, put all of it in one tail.) The Chapter Problem refers to a Sallie Mae survey of 950 undergraduate students, and 53% of the survey subjects take online courses. Use that data to construct a one-sided 95% confidence interval that would be suitable for helping to determine whether the percentage of all undergraduates who take online courses is greater than 50%.