- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
True or False? A -value less than or equal to the significance level leads to rejection of the null hypothesis.
A manufacturer claims that the standard deviation of the weights of its cereal boxes is less than . At the significance level, test this claim using the following sample data: sample standard deviation , sample size . Assume the weights are normally distributed.
A researcher claims that the population variance of exam scores is greater than . A sample of students yields a sample variance of . Test the claim at the significance level, assuming normality. What is the correct conclusion?
A quality control manager claims that the variance in the lifespans of a certain type of lightbulb is exactly . To test this claim, a random sample of bulbs is selected, and the sample variance is found to be . At the significance level, test the manager's claim. Assume the lifespans are normally distributed.
A company that produces printer cartridges claims that the standard deviation in the number of pages their cartridges can print is exactly pages. To verify this claim, a technician tests a random sample of cartridges and finds that the sample standard deviation is pages. At the level of significance, test the company's claim. Assume the page yields are normally distributed.
A beverage company claims that the average sugar content in its soft drinks is grams per bottle. A nutrition researcher collects a random sample and constructs a confidence interval for the mean sugar content: ( grams, grams)
You are given the following null hypothesis: grams
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.
A battery company claims that its new phone battery lasts at least hours on average. A testing lab gathers a sample of batteries and constructs a confidence interval for the true average battery life:
( hours, hours)
You are given the following null hypothesis:
hours
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.
A cereal company claims that its cereal boxes contain an average of of cereal. A consumer group tests a random sample and constructs a confidence interval for the true mean weight:
You are given the following null hypothesis:
Does the confidence interval suggest that you should reject ? Explain your reasoning.
A company claims that the average delivery time for its packages is no more than days. A researcher wants to test whether the actual average delivery time is greater than days.
The monthly rent (in dollars) paid by randomly selected residents in a city is listed below:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
At the level of significance, is there sufficient evidence to conclude that the standard deviation of monthly rent is different from ? Assume the population is normally distributed.
When performing a two-tailed -test for a population mean, what is the primary distinction between using the -value approach and the rejection region approach?
A researcher collects a random sample of delivery times (in minutes) for a food service. The sample has a mean of , and it is known that the population standard deviation is minutes. The company claims that the average delivery time is minutes. Under what conditions can you use a -test to test whether the population mean is minutes?
The monthly electricity bills (in dollars) for 12 randomly selected households in a city are listed below:
, , , , , , , , , , ,
At the level of significance, is there sufficient evidence to reject the claim that the standard deviation of monthly electricity bills is ?
A university claims that the standard deviation of the scores on its entrance exam is at most . State the null and alternative hypotheses. Which of the following best describes a Type I error in this context?
A university asserts that the standard deviation of its students' weekly study hours is no more than hours. What type of hypothesis test should be used: left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
A research group claims that the standard deviation of the monthly rents for apartments in a city is at most . How should you interpret a decision that rejects the null hypothesis?
A financial analyst claims that the standard deviation of monthly returns for a particular stock is at most . If a hypothesis test fails to reject the null hypothesis, how should you interpret this result?
A left-tailed hypothesis test yields a standardized test statistic of with . What is the -value, and do you reject ?
A researcher obtains a -value of in a hypothesis test. At which significance levels will the null hypothesis be rejected? (i) , (ii) , (iii)
A hypothesis test yields a -value of . For each significance level, decide whether to reject : (i) , (ii) , (iii) . What is the correct sequence of decisions?
For a two-tailed hypothesis test, the standardized test statistic is and the significance level is . What is the -value, and do you reject ?
For a two-tailed z-test with a significance level of , what are the critical values and rejection regions?
Determine the critical value(s) and rejection region(s) for a two-tailed -test with .
Is it possible for the test statistic in a chi-square goodness-of-fit test to be less than zero? Choose the best explanation
A nutritionist claims that the average sugar content in a serving of a new cereal is less than grams. State the null and alternative hypotheses, and specify which hypothesis is the claim.
A cereal manufacturer claims that the mean sugar content per serving is less than grams. What is a Type II error in this context?
A bottled water company asserts that the mean sodium content in its water is less than mg per bottle. Is the corresponding hypothesis test left-tailed, right-tailed, or two-tailed?
In a two-tailed hypothesis test, what happens to the absolute value of the critical -scores as the significance level is reduced from to ?