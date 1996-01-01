- 1. Intro to Stats and Collecting Data(0)
- 2. Describing Data with Tables and Graphs(0)
- 3. Describing Data Numerically(0)
- 4. Probability(0)
- 5. Binomial Distribution & Discrete Random Variables(0)
- 6. Normal Distribution and Continuous Random Variables(0)
- 7. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Mean(0)
- 8. Sampling Distributions & Confidence Intervals: Proportion(0)
- 9. Hypothesis Testing for One Sample(0)
- 10. Hypothesis Testing for Two Samples(0)
- 11. Correlation(0)
- 12. Regression(0)
- 13. Chi-Square Tests & Goodness of Fit(0)
- 14. ANOVA(0)
Steps in Hypothesis Testing: Videos & Practice Problems
Steps in Hypothesis Testing Practice Problems
Which of the following statements correctly describes a key difference between the assumptions required for a chi-square test for variance and a -test for a mean?
Which of the following outlines the correct process for testing a claim about a population variance or standard deviation?
A nutritionist is testing whether the variability in daily calcium intake among adults has increased compared to the known standard deviation. The population is assumed to be normally distributed. She performs a right-tailed chi-square test using a random sample of adults. She chooses a significance level of . What is the critical value and the rejection region for this right-tailed chi-square test?
A quality control analyst wants to determine whether the variability in the weight of small snack packets has decreased from what was previously known. She takes a random sample of packets and performs a left-tailed chi-square test at the significance level. What is the critical value and rejection region for this left-tailed chi-square test?
An engineer is testing whether the variability in battery lifespans from a new production line is different (either higher or lower) than the variability reported by the manufacturer. A random sample of batteries is tested. The engineer performs a two-tailed chi-square test at the significance level. What are the critical values and the rejection region(s) for this two-tailed chi-square test?
A researcher claims that at least of a town's residents support a new public park project. Write the complement of this claim. State which statement is the null hypothesis () and which is the alternative hypothesis ().
For a left-tailed -test with and a sample size of , find the critical value and rejection region.
Which of the following is an advantage of using a nonparametric test over a parametric test?
In the context of nonparametric statistics, which population parameter does the Wilcoxon signed-rank test primarily assess?
A researcher wants to test if the median of a population is equal to using the sign test. Describe the steps to perform the sign test for this hypothesis.
For a left-tailed -test with and a sample size of , find the critical value and rejection region.
A survey claims that the proportion of people who prefer online shopping is at least . In a sample of , the sample proportion is . The significance level is . Can the normal approximation to the binomial distribution be used to test this claim?
A wildlife researcher wants to determine if the appearance of a rare bird species in a forest occurs randomly during the month of May. She records each day as (bird sighted) or (no sighting). The sequence for days is as follows: . At , can the researcher conclude that sightings are not random?
A researcher wants to demonstrate that a new teaching method leads to higher average test scores than the current method. Should the claim be placed in the null hypothesis or the alternate hypothesis? Choose the best answer.
A researcher wants to compare the median satisfaction scores (on a ranked scale) among four unrelated customer service teams. Which condition must be met to appropriately use the Kruskal-Wallis test?
What is the main reason the test for randomness in sequences is called the 'runs test'?
A researcher wants to investigate whether the type of pet owned (dog, cat, or no pet) is related to household location (urban, suburban, or rural). A random sample of households was taken, and pet ownership was recorded along with location. State the researcher’s claim, the null hypothesis (), and the alternative hypothesis () for this scenario.
A market analyst is testing whether product preference (Product A, B, or C) is independent of customer age group (under , , over ). She surveys customers and constructs a contingency table.
At the significance level, what is the critical chi-square value? What is the rejection region?
A manager at a call center believes that the type of inquiry (technical, billing, or general) is related to the shift during which the call was made (morning, afternoon, or night). A random sample of calls produced the following table:
Calculate the chi-square test statistic to test whether the type of inquiry is independent of the shift.
A nutritionist is testing whether the preference for salad type (Caesar, garden, or Greek) is independent of gender (male or female). A random sample of participants yields a test statistic of , with degrees of freedom . At the level of significance, decide whether to reject , and interpret your decision in the context of the problem.
A researcher wants to determine whether a new meditation routine lowers anxiety levels. A group of participants had their anxiety scores measured before and after one month of meditation. The researcher believes that the routine reduces anxiety. You are asked to test this claim using the sign test. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses?
A coach tests a new workout schedule on athletes, comparing performance before and after the change. Using a sign test, the coach wants to test whether performance improved. Suppose the number of non-zero differences is , and this is a left-tailed test at . What is the critical value for the sign test?
A dietitian tests a new -week meal plan with clients, recording their cholesterol levels before and after the plan. The sign of the difference (after-before) for each client is as follows:
What is the test statistic for the sign test?
A company tests a productivity tool on employees by recording their productivity (in tasks/hour) before and after using the tool. Using the sign test, they obtain a test statistic of based on non-zero differences. At the significance level, the critical value is . Should the company reject the null hypothesis? What can be concluded about the tool’s effectiveness?
A researcher wants to test whether the average number of daily steps taken by office workers differs from the recommended steps per day. She collects a random sample of workers and finds a sample mean of steps with a sample standard deviation of steps. Which type of test is appropriate in this case, and what assumptions must be satisfied for it to be valid?
A sleep researcher is testing whether a new mattress reduces average sleep time compared to the national average. She decides to perform a left-tailed -test at the level of significance using data from a random sample of people. What is the critical value and rejection region for this -test?
A surveyor collects data on randomly selected customers entering a mobile phone store. Each customer is classified as either a first-time visitor () or a returning customer (). There are returning customers and first-time visitors. The store manager believes that customers visit randomly by type, meaning there's a split between first-timers and returners. What is the claim, and what are the null and alternative hypotheses for this test?
A researcher suspects that coin flips from a vending machine are not fair. In flips, there are only heads. Use a two-tailed binomial test with . Let , , and use binomial critical values. What are the critical values for this test?