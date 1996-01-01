14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sympathetic tone and parasympathetic tone refer to the ongoing background activity of the sympathetic and parasympathetic divisions of the autonomic nervous system, respectively. Sympathetic tone increases:
A
Heart rate and blood pressure
B
Digestive activity and saliva production
C
Relaxation and sleep quality
D
Oxygen supply to the muscles