14. Autonomic Nervous System
ANS Divisions
The primary function of the sympathetic nervous system is to trigger the body's fight or flight response. Which of the following is a result of sympathetic activation?
A
Bronchodilation.
B
Decreased heart rate.
C
Decreased pupil size.
D
Inhibition of sweat gland activity.