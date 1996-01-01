9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
24PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mitochondrial storage diseases can affect the number and function of a person's mitochondria. Which of the following statements best describes the consequence of having such a disease:
A
ATP production will remain stable and unaffected
B
Fatigue, weakness, metabolic strokes, seizures, cardiomyopathy, and arrhythmias are some of the symptoms common in mitochondrial storage diseases
C
When the number or function of mitochondria in the cell is disrupted, more energy is produced
D
The disease can be passed on by males