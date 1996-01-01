9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
9. Muscle Tissue Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive genetic condition that affects the muscles, causing muscle weakness. How do genetic diseases like DMD affect the muscles:
Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a progressive genetic condition that affects the muscles, causing muscle weakness. How do genetic diseases like DMD affect the muscles:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Genetic diseases can disrupt/alter the translation of proteins that make up muscles
B
Dysregulation or upregulation of specific proteins can manifest as diseases that affect muscles
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above