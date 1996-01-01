12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Choose which statement is false regarding the nervous system:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
It is divided into two branches the central and peripheral nervous systems
B
The heart conducts itself and is independent of the nervous system
C
The nervous system is connected to all organs of the body
D
It is concerned with the relaying and processing of information