12. The Central Nervous System
Introduction to the Central Nervous System
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The following are the importance of the cell body in axon regeneration, except:
A
Provision of energy and metabolic support
B
Synthesis of proteins for the regeneration process
C
Maintainance of the interactions between the axon and Schwann cells
D
Provision of ideal conditions for meiotic cell division to take place