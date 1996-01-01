10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
10. Muscles Muscle Actions
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
Mary experiences pain and stiffness in her neck, especially when she turns her head from side to side. Upon examination, it is identified that a muscle in her neck is causing the discomfort. Which of the following muscles is responsible for the movement of turning the head?
Mary experiences pain and stiffness in her neck, especially when she turns her head from side to side. Upon examination, it is identified that a muscle in her neck is causing the discomfort. Which of the following muscles is responsible for the movement of turning the head?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Sternocleidomastoid
B
Trapezius
C
Scalene muscles
D
Splenius capitis