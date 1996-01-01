10. Muscles
Muscle Actions
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sarah is experiencing difficulty raising the corners of her mouth to smile. Upon examination, it is found that the muscle responsible for this action is not functioning properly. Identify the facial muscle involved in smiling.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Orbicularis oris
B
Risorius
C
Procerus
D
Zygomaticus major