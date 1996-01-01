22. Respiratory System
Breathing Rate and Depth
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
In DKA, individuals with type 1 diabetes, have insufficient insulin to allow glucose into cells for energy. The presence of a fruity or acetone-like odor in the breath of people with DKA is often associated with the production of which of the following chemicals?
A
Aldehyde
B
Ammonia
C
Ketone
D
Indole