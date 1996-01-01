14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters of the ANS
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
What happens when acetylcholine accumulates in the synaptic cleft?
What happens when acetylcholine accumulates in the synaptic cleft?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Muscle fiber would experience prolonged excitation.
B
The ability to generate force during contraction is reduced.
C
The muscle tone will be significantly reduced.
D
It will create brief and involuntary muscle contractions or jerks.