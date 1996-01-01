14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters of the ANS
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
Which of the following neurotransmitters serves as the primary inhibitory neurotransmitter in the central nervous system that helps regulate anxiety and has a calming effect by inhibiting neural activity?
A
Norepinephrine
B
Gamma-aminobutyric acid
C
Endorphins
D
Acetylcholine