14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
Suppose a pill contains a combination of a stimulant and a compound that blocks glycine receptors. Based on its given action mechanism, which of the following will be experienced by the patient if the pill is taken at an excessive dosage?
Muscle spasm
Headache
Hyperacidity
Bone suppleness