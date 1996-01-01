14. Autonomic Nervous System
14. Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters and Receptors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
If a neurotransmitter can cause hyperpolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, this neurotransmitter is considered a(n):
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Neutral neurotransmitter
B
Positive neurotransmitter
C
Inhibitory neurotransmitter
D
Active neurotransmitter