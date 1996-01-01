9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
9. Muscle Tissue Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles in the human body can be classified as voluntary and involuntary. Which among the following muscles is considered as voluntary muscles?
The skeletal, cardiac, and smooth muscles in the human body can be classified as voluntary and involuntary. Which among the following muscles is considered as voluntary muscles?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Smooth muscles of the digestive system
B
Cardiac muscle
C
Triceps brachii
D
Reflex muscles