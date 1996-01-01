9. Muscle Tissue
Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
9. Muscle Tissue Introduction to Muscles and Muscle Tissue
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
The different tissues in the body have their own respective functions. Which of the following is the main function of the skeletal muscle tissue?
A
Transmission of electric signals in the body
B
Provides structural support
C
Coordinate the rhythmic contraction of the heart
D
Helps generate movement in the body