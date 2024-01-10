14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Sympathetic Nervous System
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
The increased heart rate during the sympathetic nervous system activation ensures the promotion of which of the following functions?
A
Proper digestion of food
B
Efficient delivery of oxygenated blood to vital organs
C
Relaxation of skeletal muscles
D
Inhibition of heat dissipation through evaporation