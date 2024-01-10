14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Sympathetic Nervous System
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
During activation of the sympathetic nervous system, which organ is stimulated, leading to the release of glucose and providing a rapid source of energy to meet the heightened demands of the body?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Adrenal medulla
B
Heart
C
Liver
D
Spleen