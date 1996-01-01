21. Immune System
21. Immune System Disorders
Which of the following statements is true regarding helper T-cells?
Helper T-cells are responsible for directly killing infected cells.
Helper T-cells are the cell type invaded by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV).
Helper T-cells recognize antigens presented by major histocompatibility complex (MHC) class I molecules.
Helper T-cells release cytokines to activate other immune cells and coordinate immune responses.
Both (b) and (d).
Both (a) and (c).