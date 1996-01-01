14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
14. Autonomic Nervous System Neurotransmitters and Receptors
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
How do receptors at the neuromuscular junction respond to the binding of acetylcholine (ACh)?
How do receptors at the neuromuscular junction respond to the binding of acetylcholine (ACh)?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
By inducing physical deformation in mechanically gated ion channels.
B
By changing membrane potential in voltage-gated ion channels.
C
By opening or closing chemically gated ion channels.
D
By maintaining a constant ion flow in passive ion channels.