14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
During the transmission of nerve impulses in the cholinergic synapse, what happens after acetylcholine molecules diffuse across the synaptic cleft?
A
The voltage-gated calcium channels on the presynaptic membrane open.
B
The acetylcholine transmission is terminated.
C
The acetylcholine molecules bind to specific receptors on the postsynaptic membrane.
D
The electrical signal is propagated down the axon.