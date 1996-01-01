14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
Acetylcholinesterase can break down the neurotransmitter acetylcholine (ACh) into choline and acetic acid, thereby terminating the signal transmission at the neuromuscular junction. What will be its effect on the muscle cell?
It allows the muscle cell to contract.
It allows the muscle cell to divide.
It allows the muscle cell to relax.
It allows the muscle cell to undergo apoptosis.