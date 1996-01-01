14. Autonomic Nervous System
Neurotransmitters and Receptors
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Glutamate can cause depolarization of the postsynaptic neuron, thus, making it more likely to fire an action potential. Glutamate is therefore considered a(n):
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Inhibitory neurotransmitter
B
Excitatory neurotransmitter
C
Active neurotransmitter
D
Passive neurotransmitter