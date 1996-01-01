16. Endocrine System
Endocrine System Overview
A hormone is a chemical messenger that is produced by specialized cells within the endocrine organs. It is carried to all parts of the body via blood and affects the target organs by:
A
Binding to specific receptors on the surface or inside the target cells.
B
Attaching to the target organ and physically altering its structure.
C
Killing off specific cells within the target organ.
D
Stimulating an immune response in the body.