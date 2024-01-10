14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Parasympathetic Nervous System
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
I. Bronchodilation is a sympathetic response
II. Dilation of the pupils is a parasympathetic response
III. Inhibition of the digestion is a sympathetic response
IV. Increased salivation is a parasympathetic response
Choose which statement is incorrect:
I. Bronchodilation is a sympathetic response
II. Dilation of the pupils is a parasympathetic response
III. Inhibition of the digestion is a sympathetic response
IV. Increased salivation is a parasympathetic response
Choose which statement is incorrect:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
I
B
II
C
III
D
IV