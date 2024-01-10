14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
14. The Autonomic Nervous System Parasympathetic Nervous System
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Donald was watching TV when a fast-food store commercial was shown and he started to salivate. Which division of the autonomic nervous system was responsible for making Donald salivate:
A
Sympathetic nervous system
B
Parasympathetic nervous system
C
Both A and B
D
None of the above