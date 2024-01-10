14. The Autonomic Nervous System
Parasympathetic Nervous System
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
The effects of acetylcholine in the parasympathetic nervous system are often associated with the "rest and digest" functions. These functions include the following, except:
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Promotion of peristalsis
B
Increased salivation
C
Slowing of heart rate
D
Bronchodilation